St. Jacobs road closed for collision investigation

Waterloo regional police are investigating a crash in the area of Arthur Street South and Sawmill Road in St. Jacobs.

Police posted on social media at 2:11 p.m. on Tuesday, saying Arthur Street South was closed due to the investigation.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries or how many vehicles were involved in the collision, but one truck could be seen partially in a ditch in the area.

Police said drivers should expect delays in the area and suggested they find an alternate route.

This story will be updated.