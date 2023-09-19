Kitchener

    • St. Jacobs road closed for collision investigation

    A truck could be seen partially in a ditch in St. Jacobs on Sept. 19, 2023. (CTV News/Dave Pettitt) A truck could be seen partially in a ditch in St. Jacobs on Sept. 19, 2023. (CTV News/Dave Pettitt)

    Waterloo regional police are investigating a crash in the area of Arthur Street South and Sawmill Road in St. Jacobs.

    Police posted on social media at 2:11 p.m. on Tuesday, saying Arthur Street South was closed due to the investigation.

    It’s unclear if there were any injuries or how many vehicles were involved in the collision, but one truck could be seen partially in a ditch in the area.

    Police said drivers should expect delays in the area and suggested they find an alternate route.

    This story will be updated.

     

    Kitchener Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries

    Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News