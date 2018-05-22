

CTV Kitchener





A driver was killed and his passenger seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Bruce County.

The crash occurred Saturday morning on Bruce County Road 10 near the community of Tara, east of Saugeen Shores.

According to the OPP, the only vehicle involved in the collision was a car which left the road, hit a guardrail and ended up on its roof.

The driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has been identified as David Hicknell, a 65-year-old St. Jacobs resident.

His passenger was airlifted to a London hospital with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.