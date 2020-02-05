KITCHENER -- Three people have been arrested after a hit-and-run collision in St. Jacobs.

Police say it happened on Tuesday at around 10 p.m. near Farmers Market Road.

According to a news release, officers were able to find the vehicle that was involved, but they found more than they bargained for.

After investigating, police seized two sawed-off shotguns.

Two adults and a young person were arrested.

They haven't been named and it's not known if they're facing any charges, or what those may be.

Police have not said whether or not the pedestrian was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.