KITCHENER -- A staple of summer in Waterloo Region is preparing to reopen.

The St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market is planning to be back in business next week, according to officials.

The outdoor market will reopen next Thursday, followed by another part of the market on Saturday, if all goes according to plan.

Management spelled out the strategy for reopening in an email sent to vendors. This includes measures to keep the area clean as well as to keep people physical distant.

Enhanced cleaning and clear signage to direct customers will both be introduced.

Plexi-glass barriers have also been installed at indoor booths.

A controlled entrance at the outdoor and indoor markets with help keep a defined number of customers at all times.

Food-only vendors will be allowed to open for the upcoming dates, while non-food vendors will be phased in over the coming weeks.