KITCHENER -- A patient who was being tested for coronavirus at a St. Catharines hospital has reportedly tested negative.

Health officials confirmed they were testing the patient on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Niagara Health spokesperson, the test results have come back negative.

The patient was reportedly in isolation and receiving treatment before the announcement was made.

"Our Infection Prevention and Control protocols are in place at all times and are heightened as needed," a statement from Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Karim Ali reads in part.

"We continue to monitor the situation regarding the coronavirus, and we are fully confident in our team and in our hospital readiness plan for a potential case at any of our sites."

Two other presumptive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country: one in Ontario and one in British Columbia.

Another case in Ontario has been definitely confirmed.