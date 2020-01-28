St. Catharines health officials testing patient for coronavirus
Published Tuesday, January 28, 2020 12:53PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, January 28, 2020 2:37PM EST
A coronavirus is shown in this colourized transmission electron micrograph. (U.S. National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases)
KITCHENER -- A patient at a St. Catharines hospital is reportedly being tested for coronavirus.
Health officials confirmed the news to CTV News on Tuesday afternoon.
The patient is reportedly in isolation and receiving treatment.
Though the patient is being tested for coronavirus, no official confirmation has come that they have the virus.
Two other presumptive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country, as well as one that has been definitely confirmed.
This is a developing news story. More to come…