KITCHENER -- A patient at a St. Catharines hospital is reportedly being tested for coronavirus.

Health officials confirmed the news to CTV News on Tuesday afternoon.

The patient is reportedly in isolation and receiving treatment.

Though the patient is being tested for coronavirus, no official confirmation has come that they have the virus.

Two other presumptive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country, as well as one that has been definitely confirmed.

This is a developing news story. More to come…