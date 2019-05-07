

Seasonal squatting camps are popping up across Waterloo Region.

It’s a growing problem that doesn’t look to be slowing, and becomes even more apparent when the weather improves.

By mid-summer last year, there were 50 such camps across Kitchener.

“Some of those people were repeats where we were pushing them deeper and deeper into the bush, and they were just relocating and we were re-finding them,” explains Gloria MacNeil, director of bylaw enforcement in Kitchener.

Business owners near a camp at Manitou Drive and Bleams Road say the squatters rarely cause any real trouble—the businesses even provide money or water from time to time.

Still, they acknowledge that the mess has gotten progressively worse.

It’s not just in Kitchener, either: squatters are moving further into the suburbs.

“We used to find them I think more within the inner city, but what we’ve found in the last few years is that they’re pushing out toward the outskirts, along the Grand River and along the highways,” MacNeil says. "I think because it is more remote, there's less of a chance of them being found, so I think it just buys them a little bit more time before somebody discovers them."

Residents can report camps like these to city bylaw enforcement. In Kitchener, bike patrols have begun along the trails.

Bylaw officers can give evacuation notices, forcing the person or people living at these camps to leave.