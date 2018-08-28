

After a home exploded in a Forest Heights neighbourhood last week, neighbours raced to help.

Edra Haan was found dead after the explosion, her husband Udo critically injured.

Abby, one of the two dogs who lived at 56 Sprucedale Crescent, was saved.

Courtney Buhlman is a dog owner herself, and thus knew the dogs.

She and her mother Louise spotted Abby stumbling in shock on a neighbouring lawn.

“She was pretty badly burned, she was scorched so we could tell she was probably wearing a harness or something and that it was melted into her,” Courtney Buhlman said.

The KW Humane Society was called to deliver medical attention and collect the dog.

Edra Haan’s brother spoke to the Buhlmans and said that Abby was doing well and had been reunited with family.