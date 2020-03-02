NEW HAMBURG -- Soggy weather paired with hints of an early spring could mean an increased risk for potential flooding in some neighbourhoods, says the Grand River Conservation Authority.

The GRCA believes water levels could be higher across Waterloo Region this spring because of the increased amounts of winter snow.

A spokesperson for the conservation authority says temperatures for the first week of March will actually help flood risks for now. Warm daytime highs matched with overnight lows below the freezing mark could slow potential melting impacts.

The GRCA will be holding a meeting next Wednesday in New Hamburg: a town often and heavily impacted by flooding.

The meeting at the community centre will be regarding the GRCA’s flood mitigation study.

In 2019, $90,000 in federal funding was promised for the $180,000. The money will go towards mapping out flood zones and revealing ways to mitigate the risk along the Nith River.