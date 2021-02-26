KITCHENER -- Student-athletes at most Waterloo Region secondary schools will unfortunately not be able to participate in spring time sports this season.

In a WRDSB blog post from Friday, the board announced that the 2020-21 spring sports season for Waterloo County Secondary School Athletic Association (WCSSAA) has been cancelled

The board says this aligns with the directions given by the Ministry of Health to the Central Western (CWOSSA) and Ontario (OFSAA) levels.

"We acknowledge how disappointing this news will be for students and families," the post reads in part. "We recognize the important role that inter-school athletics play in the life of our students’ educational and social experience at school."

The blog goes on to state that while they want to have sports go ahead as soon as they can, the health and safety of all those involved is top priority.

The school board says some of their staff and coaches have come together to explore virtual challenges for students this spring and will announce details in the coming weeks.