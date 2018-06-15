

CTV Kitchener





Eight-year-old André Fortin suffers from cerebral palsy. But that didn’t stop him from competing at the Regional French Grade-School track meet.

Even though he finished last, that’s not what the day meant to him.

“It’s not about winning, it’s about having fun,” Fortin said.

Where once the boy needed help to get up and down stairs, on Thursday he was able to run for around a kilometre and a half.

The track meet allows students to meet one another from different schools, and form friendships.

It has been taking place among the region’s French schools for over a decade, and anyone who wants to participate and attend a practice is able to go.