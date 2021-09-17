Sports returning to WRDSB secondary schools on Monday

Waterloo -

Sports will resume at Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) secondary schools starting on Monday.

"We are excited that our secondary athletes and teams will be able to start next week," reads an update on the board's website. "WRDSB staff have developed protocols and guidelines to ensure everyone has equitable access and opportunity to safely participate in sports."

To participate, students must confirm full immunization against COVID-19 or provide negative rapid antigen test results to their school twice per week.

Free testing kits will be provided to students.

The board said it intends to invite volunteers back to support athletic extracurricular activities, but is taking a "cautious and staged approach" and is developing a process of their participation.