

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





Who is smarter, Captain Spock or Master Yoda?

On the one hand, Spock is emotionally steely and can make decisions without letting his emotions get involved.

On the other, Yoda is able to able to reason while balancing a wide range of emotions.

While giving talks about wise reasoning, associate professor of psychology Igor Grossmann faced this question in many forms: Where do emotions fit into wisdom?

He and the co-authors of the paper, Harrison Oakes and Henri Santos, began digging.

Initially Grossmann was skeptical. He found himself of the belief that completely detaching oneself from their emotions can help people with their wise reasoning.

After about four years of studies on the topic, he found otherwise.

“This ability to recognize a wide range of emotions and balance them, that’s the key part that was constantly associated with wise reasoning,” Grossmann explains.

In one study, 47 people were nominated by their peers for their wisdom. Matched by age and gender, they participated in a control group and were asked to reflect on a traumatic or life-changing event.

Over the course of the next four years, five other, more extensive studies including a total of 3,678 people were carried out as well.

One of these studies had participants write down reflections on major geopolitical conflicts and simultaneously report on the intensity of emotions they experienced.

In each case, the researchers looked for language that included different facets of emotions in their responses and compared that to philosophically-linked characteristics of reasoning. These included intellectual humility, understanding the limits of one’s knowledge, recognition of changes and perspective taking.

“The key aspect to [measuring] emotions is the subjective experience, so you kind of have to rely on asking people how they feel,” Grossmann says.

The result was that those who showed a wider range of emotions tended to be wiser.

Practically, these findings mean that the key to wise reasoning is being mindful of—not suppressing—your emotions. On a larger scale, the paper shows that attuning to and balancing one’s emotions can help decision making instead of hurting.

And in an intergalactic sense, it means that, scientifically speaking, Yoda gets the edge in wisdom over Spock.