Splash pads open in Guelph

It’s starting to feel like summer in Guelph as the city’s splash pads are officially open.

According to the city’s website, the splash pads opened for the season on Saturday and will remain open until at least September 15.

Anyone looking to cool off can visit any of the six location scattered throughout the city from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Locations include:

Waverly Drive Park – 76 Balmoral Drive

Jubilee Park – 11 Sweeney Drive

Northview Park – 83 Wideman Boulevard

South End Splash Pad – 25 Poppy Drive West

Norm Jary Park – 22 Shelldale Crescent

Hanlon Creek Park – 505 Kortright Road West

The city’s wading pools at Sunny Acres Park and Exhibition Park aren’t expected to open until later this month.