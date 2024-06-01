KITCHENER
    • Splash pads open in Guelph

    Three-year-old Elena Kiskinova beats the 30C heat at Westmount Park in Montreal, Monday, September 7, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    It’s starting to feel like summer in Guelph as the city’s splash pads are officially open.

    According to the city’s website, the splash pads opened for the season on Saturday and will remain open until at least September 15.

    Anyone looking to cool off can visit any of the six location scattered throughout the city from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

    Locations include:

    • Waverly Drive Park – 76 Balmoral Drive
    • Jubilee Park – 11 Sweeney Drive
    • Northview Park – 83 Wideman Boulevard
    • South End Splash Pad – 25 Poppy Drive West
    • Norm Jary Park – 22 Shelldale Crescent
    • Hanlon Creek Park – 505 Kortright Road West

    The city’s wading pools at Sunny Acres Park and Exhibition Park aren’t expected to open until later this month.

