A brand new splash circle officially opened at the Boardwalk in Waterloo Friday afternoon giving families a new place to beat the heat.

The project located at the University roundabout, has been in the works for the past two years.

The water in the circle is even heated being kept around 80 degrees Celsius.

The circle is operated by sensors that turn on the water when kids are present, and the water will shut off when not in use between the hours of operation.

The circle is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until the fall, and is free to use.