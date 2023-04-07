Spike in sexually transmitted infections in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

There are growing concerns about an increase in sexually transmitted infections in the Guelph area.

The latest data was released by Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health this week.

“What we are seeing now is a slight increase with chlamydia and syphilis from the pandemic period,” explained Zahid Butt, an epidemiologist at the University of Waterloo.

Chlamydia is the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI) in Canada and if left untreated, can cause health problems and even infertility. Syphilis has a wide range of symptoms, and if not treated properly, can cause serious problems to your heart, brain, blood vessels and nervous system, or in worst cases, lead to death.

New data, shared at the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health board meeting on Wednesday, showed a 20 per cent increase in chlamydia cases in 2022. The total number cases last year was 669.

Over 61 per cent of new infections were reported in women.

Experts say if chlamydia goes untreated in pregnant women it poses serious issues for their baby.

“What we are seeing is chlamydia is occurring more in women and gonorrhea, as well as syphilis is more in men,” said Butt.

That’s because women are more likely to be screened for STIs than men.

Cases of syphilis, meanwhile, increased by more than 20 per cent in the Guelph area in 2022.

“It is kind of mirroring the syphilis epidemic in North America in men who have sex with men,” said Butt.

Public health is also emphasizing the impact that syphilis has on pregnant women and the complications it can have if untreated.

Babies born with the STI are at a higher risk of having a low birth weight, bone malformations and sensory difficulties.

“The reason is that there is vertical transmission of syphilis from mother to child,” explained Butt. “So the child can develop congenital syphilis.”

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph aren’t the only communities seeing an increase in STI cases.

A similar pattern has been seen across the country.

Data from Health Canada shows a 13-fold increase in the number of babies born syphilis over the last five years.

It also shows the spike in new cases is being driven by an increase in methamphetamine use and a lack of access to the public health system for Indigenous communities.

There are several reasons why the number of STI cases have grown in the Guelph area, but the latest report points to the pandemic.

“The focus was more on COVID-19,” said Butt. “We didn’t have a lot of testing and people accessing health services.”

While rates have increased in the Guelph area, the data shows they’re still below the provincial average.

Health experts suggest early testing and diagnosis are key to bringing the number of cases down.