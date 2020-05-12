KITCHENER -- Ontario Provincial Police are warning drivers to pay attention after an increase in what they consider to be preventable fatalities on provincial roads compared to this time last year.

In a press release sent out Tuesday, OPP say 71 people have died in collisions on OPP-patrolled roads as of May 4. There were 61 deaths during the same period last year.

Of those, police say inattentive-related deaths have increased by 300 percent, totalling 12 so far this year, which is the highest increase of fatalities.

Speed related collisions have killed 17 people so far this year.

“Aggressive driving isn't just about speeding, it includes tail-gaiting and other unsafe maneuvers,” OPP Chief Superintendent Rohan Thompson states in the press release.

“Distracted driving isn't just about cell phones, it's also about programming your GPS or eating behind the wheel. Safe drivers mean safe roads. Drive like your life depends on it, because it does."

The OPP is joining other police services across Canada from May 12 to 18 for Canada Road Safety Week, in an effort to ensure drivers are helping to keep roads safe.