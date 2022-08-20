Speedy competitors race the clock at Rubik’s Cube competition in Waterloo

Solving a Rubik’s Cube for some may take a few days to a few weeks – if they can solve it at all.

For those competing in the Battle of Waterloo on Saturday at Rim Park, it doesn’t even take a minute.

“My personal best at home is 11.76 seconds,” said Kevin Yang, a competitor in the event.

More than 115 players descended upon the park, participating in the Battle of Waterloo, with competitors ranging from all ages and skill levels. Some people have been solving Rubik’s Cubes their whole lives, while others were new to solving the puzzle.

The only rule of the event was that competitors had to solve the puzzle in under 10 minutes.

Ethan Yohnicki, 9, said he can solve all six sides in 17 seconds, while 9-year-old Ryan Amernic said he can complete the game made popular in the 1970s in just 15 seconds.

Competitors played head-to-head, with the fastest solvers moving on to the next round.

“We have multiple rounds, and the fastest people advance to the next rounds, and the people who place top three in the finals will get prizes,” said Sarah Strong, a delegate with the World Cube Association.

For most, learning to solve the puzzle takes lots of practice, while others have a methodology to lining up the correct colours.

“I use CFOP,” said Amernic. “It’s a solving method based on algorithms.”

Yohnicki added that anyone can learn to solve the puzzle, all you have to do is practice and learn.

The prize was bragging rights paired with a gift card.