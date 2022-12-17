Speedsville Road reopens after crash

Speedsville Road in Cambridge has reopened following a crash that sent a 74-year-old Cambridge man to hospital.

On Friday, Waterloo regional police said emergency services responded to reports of a single motor vehicle collision in the area of Speedsville Road and Royal Oak Road.

Police said the vehicle was on Speedsville Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which exited the roadway and struck a hydro pole.

The road is open again following the closure for required work.

The driver is expected to recover.