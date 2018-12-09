

CTV Kitchener





Speedskaters from across Ontario are in Cambridge this weekend to compete in a trial for the Canada Winter Games.

The athletes range in age from 15 to 18.

The top five boys and girls will advance to the Winter Games in Red Deer, Alberta next February.

The trial is being held at the Cambridge Speed Skating Club.

Over the last 45 years, seven members of the Club have gone on to win medals at the Olympics.