KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Speeding driver stopped in Cambridge facing drug trafficking charges: OPP

    Drugs and cash seized from a vehicle that was allegedly speeding down Hwy. 401 in Cambridge. (X: @OPP_HSD) Drugs and cash seized from a vehicle that was allegedly speeding down Hwy. 401 in Cambridge. (X: @OPP_HSD)

    Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a speeding driver in Cambridge who is now also facing drug trafficking charges.

    Police said on social media Saturday that they stopped the speeding vehicle on Hwy. 401 near Franklin Boulevard.

    They add that officers saw the driver switch seats with the passenger, which led to an investigation.

    Raw cannabis and cash were seized from the vehicle.

    The driver has been charged with drug trafficking and prohibited driving charges.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News