Advertisement
Speeding charges nearly quadruple in Waterloo Region compared to last year
Published Tuesday, March 9, 2021 9:27AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, March 9, 2021 10:44AM EST
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
Share:
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police said that speeding charges have nearly quadrupled in the area so far this year compared to the same time in 2020.
In a post on social media, officials initially said that, in the past two months, officers have laid 1,344 speeding charges.
However, they later clarified to say the number of charges laid during that time period was actually 2,987.
During the same time period in 2020, from January to February, officers laid 771 speeding charges.
Officials are reminding drivers to slow down.