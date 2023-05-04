Speed limits in school zones in Waterloo reduced to 30 km/h

The City of Waterloo says it is reducing speed limits in school zones from 40 km/h to 30 km/h.

The speed reduction is part of the city’s plan to improve road safety for vulnerable users such as pedestrians, cyclists and children, the city said.

The first phase was rolled out on Thursday and included lowered speeds in school zones.

The next changes are scheduled to be made in the following phases over the next two years:

Phase 1: school zones (spring 2023)

Phase 2: Wards 2 and 7 (summer, fall 2023)

Phase 3: Wards 4, 5 and 6 (spring, summer 2024)

Phase 4: Wards 1 and 3 (spring, summer 2025)

City council approved the speed management plan at a meeting in February.

All school zones will be reduced to 30 km/h, minor collectors such as Thorndale Drive will be reduced to 40 km/h, major collectors such as Davenport Road will be reduced to 50 km/h and local roads will be reduced to 40 km/h.

Joanne Struck lives in the Laurelwood area and she said she has mixed feelings about the changes.

“I think the 40 in residential areas is terrific,” said Struck. “I go to some of these areas and drive in some of these areas. I can’t get over the speeds in the 40 area… 30 is too slow. A lot of people don’t obey 40.”

Ward 7 is scheduled to receive its own, ward-specific speed limit plan that includes 30 km/h in all school zones and local roads, 40 km/h on minor collector roads and 50 km/h on major collector roads.

The city said signs will be posted in neighbourhoods to alert residents of the changes.