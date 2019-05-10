

CTV Kitchener





The province announced a 2-year pilot project Friday that would see the speed limits on some 400 series highways increase to 110 km/h.

Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek says the included areas will be Highway 402 between London and Sarnia, the QEW from St. Catharines and Hamilton, and Highway 417 from Ottawa to the Ontario-Quebec border.

The new speed limit changes will only apply to the pilot project areas.

Drivers are being urged to keep to the posted speed limits, while penalties for stunt driving will remain for anyone going 150 km/h or more on the province’s highways.

The increase is set to start in mid-September.

Yurek says the cost of the pilot project will be “fairly minimal” and mostly limited to signage changes.