Speed, failure to wear seatbelt being blamed for fatal crash
Published Saturday, September 22, 2018 3:08PM EDT
The man killed Thursday in a crash on Highway 24, west of Turkey Point, has now been identified as 34-year-old John Paul Benson of Norfolk County.
OPP say his car left the road, between Forestry Farm Road and Charlotteville West Quarter Line, around 7:23 a.m.
It entered a ditch, hit an embankment and went airbourne.
The vehicle came to rest in a ditch on the other side of the road.
Benson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say speed and a failure to wear a seatbelt are considered factors in the crash.
“If a seatbelt was worn correctly, we probably wouldn’t be looking at a fatality,” said OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk.