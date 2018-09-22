

CTV Kitchener





The man killed Thursday in a crash on Highway 24, west of Turkey Point, has now been identified as 34-year-old John Paul Benson of Norfolk County.

OPP say his car left the road, between Forestry Farm Road and Charlotteville West Quarter Line, around 7:23 a.m.

It entered a ditch, hit an embankment and went airbourne.

The vehicle came to rest in a ditch on the other side of the road.

Benson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say speed and a failure to wear a seatbelt are considered factors in the crash.

“If a seatbelt was worn correctly, we probably wouldn’t be looking at a fatality,” said OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk.