

CTV Kitchener





A 28-year-old man was seriously hurt Sunday when his car rolled over in southwest Kitchener.

The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Bleams Road near Commonwealth Street, west of Fischer-Hallman Road.

It involved one vehicle, which left the road and flipped onto its roof. Its driver, a Wellesley man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, speed and alcohol are being looked at as possible contributing factors.

Bleams was closed in the area for several hours.