KITCHENER -- Residents of Waterloo Region and Wellington County should be on the lookout for stormy weather conditions, according to Environment Canada.

Early Saturday, the agency issued a special weather statement regarding anticipated rainfall for a number of areas in Southern Ontario.

They said there will be around 30 to 50 milimeters of rain throughout the day.

Embedded thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and into the evening.

At 2:40 p.m., the thunderstorm was issued for the Waterloo-Wellington area. Residents have been advised to take precautions against rainfall accumulation and flooding if necessary.