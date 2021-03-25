KITCHENER -- A special weather statement from Environment Canada has been issued to many parts of southwestern Ontario, including Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms were present across the area Thursday night, but are expected to taper off by noon on Friday. This will be followed by wind gusts between 70 and 80 km/h in the afternoon.

The weather agency also issued a previous special weather statement for much of southern Ontario on Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada said the area will likely see between 20 and 40 millimetres of rain, although isolated thunderstorms could bring that total to 50 mm in some areas.