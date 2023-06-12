Special weather statement issued for Waterloo region: heavy rain Monday

A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for Waterloo region and Wellington County due to heavy rainfall.

According to the weather agency, 30 to 50 mm of rain is expected to fall Monday morning before tapering off by the afternoon.

The statement was issued around 3 a.m. Monday and says the heaviest rainfall is expected later in the morning.

Environment Canada added that the statement may be upgraded to a warning as there still remains some uncertainty surrounding rainfall amounts.