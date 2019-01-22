Featured
Special weather statement issued for freezing rain, high winds
A pedestrian walks with an umbrella in freezing rain in this file photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 22, 2019 7:14AM EST
A special weather statement has been issued for Waterloo Region and Wellington County.
The forecast calls for snow, freezing rain and strong winds tonight and into Wednesday.
These conditions could make for difficult driving conditions and slippery sidewalks.
Environment Canada is calling 2 to 5 cm of snow that will switch to freezing rain tonight.
Winds of up to 80 km/h are expected Wednesday.