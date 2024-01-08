Special weather statement issued ahead of winter storm

Waterloo Region and Wellington County are under a special weather statement ahead of what Environment Canada says is a “major winter storm” expected to hit a large swath of Ontario Tuesday.

The alert covers areas from the shores of Lake Huron east into Quebec. Further north, communities including Huntsville, Ottawa and Sudbury are under a more severe winter storm warning with up to 30 cm of snow possible.

Environment Canada says snow will start Tuesday morning. In Northern Wellington County 10 to 15 cm of is forecast with higher amounts possible in some areas. Kitchener is expected to get 5 to 10 cm.

⚠️ Special Weather Statement issued for portions of southern Ontario ⚠️



Hazards:

❄️ 10 to 15 cm of snow.

🧊 Risk of freezing rain.



⏲️ Timing:

Tuesday.



Details here 👉 https://t.co/rikbdGXvlg#ONStorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/OWDoH57DqZ — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) January 7, 2024

Snow may be heavy at times with a risk of freezing rain, the weather agency warns.

"Difficult travel conditions will be likely once the snow arrives," Environment Canada says.

Precipitation will change to rain Tuesday night as temperatures rise above the freezing mark.

In Waterloo Region it appears the heaviest snow will be during the morning commute, Environment Canada says.

In Northern Wellington County, the worst travel conditions are forecast for later Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Snowfall warnings and winter weather travel advisories may be issued as the storm moves closer.