WATERLOO -- Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Kitchener, Cambridge and the Region of Waterloo, warning heavy downpours are possible Friday evening.

According to the alert, showers and thunderstorms could bring local rainfall amounts of 30 to 40 mm in some areas.

The weather agency warns both localized flooding in low-lying areas and marble-sized hail are possible.

The special weather statement was issued at 5:50 p.m. Friday.