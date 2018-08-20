

CTV Kitchener





Trustees for the Waterloo Region District School Board will be discussing sexual education on Monday evening.

The special meeting was called to discuss the Ontario government changes that will impact the upcoming school year.

It will be the first opportunity for trustees to discuss where the situation stands.

The purpose is to provide updates from the Ministry of Education on what the plan is for the upcoming school year.

Unions for public elementary and high school teachers have denounced the government’s plan to revert to the 1998 curriculum.

These unions have said they would defend teachers who choose to stick to the 2015 version.

That curriculum includes lessons on same-sex marriage, gender identity, online bullying and sexting.

According to a WRDSB spokesperson, there has been no formal direction from the Ministry of Education, though one is expected soon.