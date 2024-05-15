Special Olympics hits major milestone in Wellington County

Special Olympics celebrated its 20th anniversary in Wellington County with its annual Track and Field Day at St. James Catholic High School on Wednesday.

More than 800 athletes from over 70 schools in the Wellington Catholic District School Board and Upper Grand District School Board took part.

Students competed in the following events:

50m, 100m, and 200m Dash

40m Walk or Run

Softball Throw

Standing Long Jump

Running Long Jump

Obstacle Course

Basketball Shooting

T-Ball

Pop Bottle Bowling

Nicole Hearn, a special education resource with Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic High School, said the event helps promote inclusion for those living with disabilities through the power of sport.

“They are being celebrated and it gives them a sense of community that they can hold on to,” Hearn told CTV News.” These kids are giving it their all and it’s beautiful to see.”

Sonja Holmes was a member of the original committee tasked with bringing the Special Olympics to Wellington County in the early 2000s. Holmes said the group had a clear vision for what they wanted to offer students.

“We were looking for an event that was similar to something that all students would be able to participate in,” Holmes said.

Two decades later, organizers say Special Olympics Track and Field Day leaves a lasting impact on those taking part.

“The smiles today were just exponential,” Holmes said. “The good feelings that are there between the peer coaches and the athletes go a long way to develop citizenship in our young people.”

Zander McConnell has been a mainstay at the event for more than a decade. The 12th grader has competed each year since kindergarten, learning valuable lessons along the way.

“It’s not all about failure, it’s about doing your best at it,” McConnell said.

Looking to the future, Special Olympics aims to attract new athletes to take part. Nolan Smith is in Grade 1 at St. Peter Catholic Elementary School. On Wednesday he took home first place in the all-inclusive 40 metre dash in his first taste of Special Olympics competition.

“It’s not about winning, it’s about fun,” Smith said.

Holmes tells CTV the event’s first year brought in 300 student athletes. With more students and schools taking part each year, she expects to see the Special Olympics footprint grow in the future.

“It just is going to continue to grow as the enthusiasm is there for everyone and the possibility for all of the activities involved,” Holmes said