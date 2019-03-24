

CTV Kitchener





The community of Cambridge came together to celebrate the return of Special Olympian Bowler Barry Green.

The 44-year-old recently got back from the 2019 Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi.

Green won a gold medal at the games in doubles bowling.

He also brought home a silver with Team Canada and finished sixth in singles bowling.

“Walking into the big stadium there and seeing all the crowd was really awesome,” said Green. “I was almost in tears hearing everyone cheer ‘Go Canada Go.’”

He’s only the third Cambridge athlete in 50 years to qualify for the world games.

The Saturday afternoon celebration was held at Moose Winooski’s where Green works.

“We just wanted to celebrate his success with him,” said boss Bill Siegfried. “It was supposed to be a small get-together but it got a much bigger response. We got a lot of response from the community so we thought we better put on a bigger party for Barry.”