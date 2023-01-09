Special needs hockey matchup returns to Waterloo

A tradition is back on the ice at RIM Park in Waterloo.

The Brampton Special Needs Hockey Team took on the able-bodied players from the Waterloo Ravens girls minor hockey Sunday afternoon.

"For our girls it's a great life lesson to understand that hockey is for everybody," said Waterloo coach Rick Tokarz. "It is inclusive no matter what the circumstances are."

The teams met up pre-pandemic in a matchup coaches say is a celebration of inclusivity.

"We have kids that are five years old and we have a young man on our team who is 63 years old," said Brampton coach Charlie Spano. "Our kids stay with our team forever and just love playing hockey."