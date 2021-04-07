KITCHENER -- Staff working with students with special education needs at Waterloo Region's public and Catholic school boards are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a news release on Wednesday afternoon, officials said the region's vaccination rollout plan is aimed at prioritizing vaccines for people at the greatest risk of severe illness and people who care for them.

"These staff members play a critical role in our schools, supporting our students with the most complex needs to ensure they are able to participate as fully as possible in learning each and every day," the release said in part.

The release said the eligible staff members work with vulnerable students who may not be able to wear a mask.

‘We greatly appreciate the collaboration with public health in prioritizing the staff who work closely and provide care for our most vulnerable students, and we recognize the tremendous commitment of all of our staff to our students.’’ said John Bryant, Director of Education for the Waterloo Region District School Board in the release.

“We are grateful for our partnership with Region of Waterloo Public Health to help us prioritize vaccination for our most vulnerable staff. We value the work and service of all our staff and this first step energizes us that things are moving in a hopeful direction.” added Loretta Notten, Director of Education for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board.

The release said public health will reach out to eligible staff directly with more information on registering for a vaccine appointment.