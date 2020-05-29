KITCHENER -- In lieu of birthday presents, a young animal lover is asking his loved ones to donate to a business that has been struggling during the pandemic.

Laura Lanteigne posted on Facebook that her son Jake’s 8th birthday is coming up on June 2 and since he can't have a regular party with friends and family, he is instead asking for donations for the animals at The Twin Valley Zoo in Brantford.

The zoo, like many other businesses during COVID-19, has taken a financial hit.

Jake’s wish list for the animals includes apples, bananas, peanuts, small animal food and treats, bird treats and sticks.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up to help raise money for the facility.