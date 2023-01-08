Southern Ontario roller derby skaters named to Team Canada
Several skaters from Southern Ontario have been named to Team Canada ahead of the Junior Roller Derby World Cup.
Many, including Team Canada assistant coach Christine Manders, call roller derby the toughest sport on eight wheels.
"You're going forward and hitting the opposing team and trying to get through first," said Manders. "Everything can happen in this being a full contact sport."
This is a sentiment echoes by skaters at Queensmount Arena in Kitchener, some of whom have been selected to the national team to compete in the international tournament in France this summer.
"It's absolutely incredible," said Katie Mclean. "Especially to be on the team with such amazing people that I've known for the majority of my derby journey."
Once in France, they'll face off against eight of the top ranked countries in the world.
"I feel honoured to be able to represent my country and where I'm from," said Tess Charlton. "To be able to meet skaters that share the same passion as me from around the world is crazy."
Of the 35 competing for Canada in either women's or co-ed divisions, four share local ties, with Charton and Katie Mclean being from Guelph, Makayla Soper from Stratford, and Valerie Klassen from Kitchener.
"In the previous tournament we only had one person from Ontario and they were from Alliston," said Manders. "For us to have local skaters like this is so important for the region."
Skaters will have a few months to prepare before going head to head with longtime heavyweights in Australia and the U.S.
"We're shooting for the gold," said Charlton. "We have a very good team put together so we're aiming for gold."
The team takes off for France in July, and pays entirely out of pocket, but are hoping to raise $10,000 for the trip and help inspire the next generation.
"One of the girls [I spoke to] could barely skate and said 'I want to be like them because I want to go to the world cup in 2025," said Jennifer Zammit, president of the Junior Roller Derby Association of Canada.
