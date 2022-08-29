Southern Ontario friend group wins $500k from LottoMax ticket

A group of eight people spread out across southwestern Ontario are splitting $500,020 after winning a Maxmillions prize of $500,000 and a secondary prize valued at $20.

The group of winners includes four Guelph residents and one Kitchener resident.

According to a media release from OLG, Kagnew Weldemicheal, the group leader, said this is a first-time win for everyone in the group.

"I checked the ticket using the OLG App and I was so happy. I told my wife first and then I called all the group members to share the news," said Weldemicheal. "We are all close friends, and we feel very blessed."

The group members are:

Kagnew Weldemicheal of Milton

Adam Debebe of Toronto

Daniel Mekonen of Kincardine

Jigssa Waqjira of Kitchener

Kirubel Abebe of Guelph

Melese Beri of Guelph

Surafel Abebe of Guelph

Yelma Waqjira of Guelph

"I was very surprised when Kagnew called," Kirubel said. "I plan to use this win to put a down payment on a house. I just got married this year."

"I plan to travel Europe with my winnings," said Jigssa.

The winning ticket was purchased at Lucky Lotto Center on Sheppard Avenue in Scarborough.