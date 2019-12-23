WELLESLEY TOWNSHIP -- There seems to be a Grinch in Wellesley Township this Christmas season.

Mailboxes appear to have been broken into just days before Dec. 25, and security footage from a neighbour captured one alleged incident on camera.

One community mailbox was seen Monday with broken locks on the larger, parcel-holding boxes.

Canada Post hasn't confirmed whether anything was actually stolen, but people who live in the area say that at least two of their packages were taken.

They say three mailboxes in the area were broken into on De. 20.

A doorbell camera caught one of the alleged thefts, time stamped at around 4 a.m.

The security footage shows a white truck pull up to the mailbox and park in front of it for several seconds. When the truck pulls away, the bottom left mailbox is seen open.

"I think it’s unfortunate that people find the need to take things that don’t belong to them in regular circumstance, let alone around Christmas," says Scott Napper, who lives across from one of the community mailboxes that was broken into.

"Essentially somebody didn’t get a gift this year because of this."

Napper says Canada Post has contacted him for his doorbell footage.