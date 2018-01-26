

CTV Kitchener





For most of 2018, drivers won’t be able to use Wellington Street to head south on the Conestoga Parkway.

Signs posted at the southbound ramps from Wellington say the ramps will close Monday and remain closed until mid-November.

Northbound ramps to Highway 85 are not affected.

For much of the duration of the closure, the nearby Victoria Street bridge over the highway will also be closed as part of construction related to the building of the new Highway 7. That closure is also expected to start Monday.