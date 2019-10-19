

Zayn Jinah, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - As the clock ticks down toward the federal election, some voters in Waterloo Region still aren't sure who to throw their support behind.

The Kitchener South-Hespeler and Cambridge ridings are still too close to predict.

"The core idea is to look at swing from previous election results to expectation based on recent polls and applying that swing to each of the ridings and based on the voting history in the particular regions," says Barry Kay, political science professor at Wilfrid Laurier University.

And many voters still say it's difficult to decide where their vote is going.

"All parties have good ideas. I would like to see whoever gets in, implement all," said voter Neil Chaulk.

Historically, Kay says the Kitchener South-Hespeler and Cambridge ridings bounce between Liberal and Conservative representation.

Meanwhile the Brantford-Brand riding, where Liberal leader Justin Trudeau made a stop on Saturday, is predicted to go blue, according to Wilfrid Laurier's Institute for the Study of Public Opinion and Policy.

Trudeau appeared in Brantford to support local candidate Danielle Takacs.

The election takes place on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.