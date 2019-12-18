KITCHENER -- Snowmobilers in southwestern Ontario will have fewer options for hitting the trails this winter.

250 kilometres of trails, including the Elora Cataract Trailway, will be off-limits this season.

Three snowmobile clubs have been unable to renew their agreements with the Grand River Conservation Authority to use the land in question.

The Conestogo, Arthur Snowblazers, Fergus, Elora, Belwood Snowmobile Clubs typically sign agreements with the GRCA to use their land for snowmobiling.

But a disagreement over insurance coverage appears to have been the tipping point this year.

“This year, when the snowmobile clubs and the GRCA sat down to look at the agreement that was in place, there were some clauses in that agreement that the clubs could not sign off on,” said Karen Buratynski, the manager of District 9 of the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs.

“The snowmobile clubs provide land owners with a comprehensive insurance coverage for liability arising from the grooming, maintenance, and use of the snowmobile trail,” said Buratynski, but she said they weren’t prepared to assume any liability beyond that.

“We cannot assume the risk for any other users,” she said.

Back in September, the OFSC requested some changes, so that some liability would transfer to the conservation authority.

But the GRCA did not accept those changes.

“That would be a process where we’d need to consult with senior management, and perhaps our board, as well as develop a program to manage those risks, which is something we don’t have in place,” said Beth Brown, the GRCA’s Manager of Property.

The development has left some snowmobile enthusiasts disappointed.

“Losing that this winter is a real setback for snowmobiling,” said Hal Armstrong, who purchased a new snowmobile for the season ahead.

“I bought a trailer, which adds more expense, to trailer up north toward the Markdale area, and then go snowmobiling there.”

The clubs and the GRCA could come to an agreement for next season, but for this winter, it won’t happen.

The GRCA says snowmobile clubs in Districts 4 and 5, which cover areas like Elmira and Orangeville, are not affected, because they renewed agreements without any revisions.