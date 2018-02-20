

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





With plenty of rain on the ground and more on the way, a number of roads in our area have been closed due to flooding.

Here’s a list of known road closures as of 1:41 p.m. Tuesday:

Thomas Street between Inglis and Elliott in Ayr

Conservation Drive between Beaver Creek and Erbsville in Waterloo

Three Bridges Road at the low-level bridge near St. Jacobs

Misty River Drive between Glasgow and Flax Mill in Conestogo

Lisbon Road east of Nafziger Road, outside Wellesley

Wilby Road between Nafziger and Sandhills in Wilmot Township

Carmel Kock Road between Nafziger and Sandhills in Wilmot Township

McLagan Drive, between John and Avon in Stratford

T.J. Dolan Drive between St. Vincent and Huron in Stratford

Perth Road 116 between Line 80 and Buehler Line, south of Dorking

Perth Line 66 from Road 154 to Road 140, west of Milverton

Perth Road 147 north of Line 66, west of Milverton

Perth Road 154 from Line 71 to Road 72, northwest of Milverton

Perth Road 140 between Line 44 and Line 42, northeast of Mitchell

Perth Road 155 between Line 42 and Line 46, northeast of Mitchell

Perth Road 150 between Line 26 and Line 29, southeast of Mitchell

Dundas Street between Ingersoll Road and 11th Line in Woodstock

Sideroad 5 between First Line West and Third Line West, west of Elora

4th Line between Wellington Road 50 and Side Road 10 in the Town of Erin

3rd Line between Side Road 5 and Side Road 10 in the Town of Erin

Station Road between Trafalgar and 6th Line in the Town of Erin

Wellington Road 18 between 8th Line and the community of Salem

Significant flooding was also reported along some roadways in Wellington County, although no list of affected streets was provided.

More than 30 mm of rainfall was recorded in Waterloo Region between Monday night and late Tuesday morning. Based on the latest forecasts, another 15 to 30 mm of rainfall was expected by Wednesday afternoon.

The Grand River Conservation Authority said Tuesday afternoon that it was continuing its flood warning for the entire Grand watershed due to the expected rainfall.

A number of ice jams were expected to release due to the warmer weather, particularly in Cambridge, Brantford and Cayuga. An ice jam was also reported on the Nith River downstream of Plattsville.

According to the GRCA, low-lying areas were most at risk for flooding, although ice jams could cause sudden and unexpected flooding in areas not normally among the first to flood.

Highway 25 was expected to be closed in Grand Valley Tuesday afternoon, while the GRCA also warned of potential flooding effects at the West Montrose trailer park.

Water flows in the Nith were expected to peak late Tuesday night in New Hamburg and 24 hours later in Ayr. In the Grand, water was expected to reach its highest point in Cambridge later in the day on Tuesday, then in Brantford on Wednesday.

A flood warning was also issued by the Long Point Region Conservation Authority, with officials there warning of a strong flood threat to Tillsonburg and Vienna from Big Otter Creek.