KITCHENER -- Several businesses in Waterloo Region are able to reopen in limited capacity now that the area has returned to the red tier, but some local restaurants are unsure if it is worth it.

Under the current restrictions from the province, restaurants under the red tier are only allowed to have 10 people in their dining room at a time.

Queen of Hearts Tea House in Kitchener is one of many deciding to keep their dining room closed for now.

“We’re doing takeout and delivery only,” said owner Alyshia Bestard. “Is it worth bringing back a couple staff members just to have 10 people?”

Bestard said for her business, it comes down to logistics.

“How do we get enough people in so it’s worth our while, but now so much that people feel rushed and don’t get to enjoy their time?”

Some customers who were picking up from the business said they are not ready to dine-in either.

“It’s safer for the shop owner and then safer for me,” said Waterloo resident Sharnid Yao.

Bhima’s Warung in Waterloo has also decided to remain closed for indoor dining, but their kitchen is still operating.

“We’ve chosen not to reopen so we’re still business as usual with takeout,” said manager Leanna Amort. “We’re going to watch the numbers and see what happens. The health and safety of ourselves and our staff is our top priority.”

However, some restaurants are deciding to reopen their dining rooms, including Graffiti Market in Kitchener.

“As soon as we went from grey to red, the phone was off the hook,” said manager Nick Nippard.

He said they were looking forward to welcoming customers back safely.

“The experience was built for dine-in guests, so if we’re able to welcome ten back in, we’re going to do that,” said Nippard.

Nippard said although it is not a big win financially, since they need to bring in additional staff to serve the tables, it’s still nice to welcome their customers back.

