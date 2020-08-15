KITCHENER -- Some parents are exploring alternative options for their children's education this fall.

Some say they are worried about sending their kids back to the classroom with the uncertainty about what lies ahead.

Schools like AIM KW School are offering an alternative educational environment. They tailor their plans to each individual student to suit their style of learning.

Some of the parents who spoke with CTV Kitchener are sending their kids there say the smaller class sizes allow for physical distancing, and make them feel more comfortable.

Eight-year-old Quinn McTavish is soaking up what's left of summer before she's back in class.

"I'm super excited," she said.

The Grade 3 student won't be returning to Northlake Woods Public School in September. Instead, she'll be starting private school.

She and her brother are enrolled at AIM, a choice her parents say was a no-brainer.

"We're really concerned about keeping continuity and stability for the kids," said their mom, Sarah McTavish.

She says there's too much uncertainty around public schools.

She's worried they could shut down if there is a COVID-19 outbreak.

"Keeping them with the small class size in a small bubble to try and limit interaction with other kids," she says.

That's what the principal of the school, Chantelle Aguilar, says is helping to boost enrollment.

The school limits its sizes to 15, and caps the entire school population at 60.

Aguilar says that many families have shown interest in their school for the upcoming year.

"I would say double if not more, it's been non-stop," she says.

"'How much does it cost?' 'Can we take a tour?' And in some instances it was just like, 'sign me up, I'm ready,'" she says.

Nature Connect, a forest school in Kitchener, is also seeing a surge in interest.

Founder Rebecca Seiling says she thinks that outdoor learning is being seen as a safe option right now amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

One hundred kids have been registered so far for its two-hour programs. Fifty more are on the waitlist.

"The list filled within a minute for some of our programs," she says.

MPP Laura Mae Lindo says parents are gravitating towards educational options where they feel most comfortable in sending their children.

She says that the government needs to show better leadership and not rush kids and teachers back into the classroom.

"It's impossible to have certainty in the plan that the government has rolled out when they won't do the things that would literally align it with the requirements from public health," she says.

Some parents say they're hopeful that the government will provide more guidance and support as the school year approaches.