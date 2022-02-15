Some local businesses will continue operating with COVID-19 restrictions after province lifts them

Several local business owners say they will continue to operate with public health restrictions even after the province removes them.

On Monday, the Ontario government announced it’s speeding up its COVID-19 re-opening plan. Starting Feb. 17, most capacity limits will be lifted and beginning March 1, proof of vaccination will no longer be required.

However, some businesses say they will still keep restrictions in place.

“We take our staff's health and our customers' health very seriously and we always have,” said Mandy Brouse, co-owner of Words Worth Books in Uptown Waterloo.

Under current capacity restrictions, only 25 people are allowed inside the book store at a time. Brouse said that won’t change come Thursday.

“We will continue with our current capacity limit right now which is still under 50 per cent,” Brouse told CTV News. “I think of people who would be concerned coming back to a place if it was at full capacity.”

A view inside Words Worth Books. (Stephanie Villella/CTV Kitchener)

Ramshackle Industries, which owns the Red Rabbit and Old Man restaurants in Stratford, said it will most likely continue to check for proof of vaccination, regardless of whether the province removes that mandate on March 1 as planned.

“Most of the sentiment is that we would prefer to have a dining room with people who are participating in the social contract of vaccination,” said owner Jessie Votary.

“I am interested in doing my best to protect the people around me, both my staff and my guests. And I am interested in my staff and guests doing the same for me.”

Votary said while she is prepared for the decision to lead to some pushback, the majority of the customers she’s heard from agree with keeping proof of vaccination.

“I think it’s a noisy few. I think most people want to feel as safe as possible and I think having a vaccinated group of people in the space is one step in the right direction,” she said.

Both Ramshackle Industries and Words Worth Books said they will continue to assess the situation and have conversations with staff and customers as to when they feel it’s safe to lift restrictions.