KITCHENER -- Some sport fields in Kitchener, including soccer fields and baseball diamonds, are now available for team training.

Groups need to be fewer than 10 people and physical distancing must be maintained, the city said in a news release.

“With the nice weather now, and residents anxious to enjoy the outdoors, we look forward to reopening sports fields for permitted recreational use by sports teams and clubs during the summer season,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said in a news release. “We know residents are looking to access these facilities while also having safety top of mind, so we’re continuing to reopen City amenities in a measured way and in accordance with provincial and public health guidelines, while still providing opportunities for community use.”

The city is reopening a total of 43 sports fields, including Budd Park, Bridgeport, Upper Canada Park and Wilson Park. Any teams booking the spaces will need to follow playing guidelines laid out by the sport's governing body.

Teams and clubs should contact the city to arrange bookings, which are available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Shared spaces, bleachers, dugouts, washrooms, change rooms, locker rooms and concession stands will stay closed. Teams should also take any garbage home with them, since there won't be any garbage cans available at the site.

Spectators will also need to be in groups of fewer than 10 people.

Information on field conditions and a complete list of fields reopening Thursday can be found on the city's website.