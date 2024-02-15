Some GRT bus stops closed, routes detoured due to winter weather

Some Grand River Transit bus stops are closed, while select routes have been detoured, as a result of Thursday afternoon’s snow.

Forecasters are predicting between 5 and 15 centimetres throughout the day.

GRT declared a severe weather event just after 2 p.m.

They introduced the new plan in November in a bid to minimize service disruptions by proactively re-routing buses around problem areas. Specifically, streets where its vehicles can get stuck in the snow or ice. The goal is also to give riders ample notice so they can appropriately plan ahead.

GRT said special blue signs have been installed at stops that could be impacted during a severe weather event.

You can find the affected locations on the map below, along with alternate nearby stops.

Further details can also be found on the GRT website.